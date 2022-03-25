Allen-Taylor leads Texas over Ohio State and into Elite 8

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 17 points, and Texas beat Ohio State 66-63 to advance to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas, which will make its second straight appearance in the Elite Eight. The second-seeded Longhorns have won 14 straight games since their last loss on Feb. 6. Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and Jacy Sheldon had 17 for sixth-seeded Ohio State. The Buckeyes have not advanced beyond the Sweet 16 since 1993.