VICIS has top 4 helmets in impact testing by NFL, NFLPA

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

VICIS has the top four performing helmets in the NFL and NFLPA’s eighth annual study. For the first time a position-specific helmet took the top spot. The helmet is made specifically for offensive and defensive linemen. The league says as technology and information continue to develop there will be more of a focus on position-specific helmets. Five of the next six spots were held by helmets from Riddell. Helmets from Schutt and Xenith also rated in the “top-performing” section of the testing.