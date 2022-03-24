UNC, Creighton women making surprising NCAA tourney runs

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

North Carolina and Creighton have added a bit of unpredictability to the NCAA Tournament’s Greensboro Region. The fifth-seeded Tar Heels and 10th-seeded Bluejays have reached the Sweet 16 by beating higher-seeded teams on the road. They don’t see any reason they can’t keep it going now that they have joined No. 1 overall tournament seed South Carolina and No. 3 regional seed Iowa State in Greensboro. The other three region sites all had three of their top four seeds reach the regional semifinals. UNC will face South Carolina while Iowa State will play Creighton on Friday. This marks the Tar Heels’ first Sweet 16 trip since 2015 and the Bluejays’ first in program history.