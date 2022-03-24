Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican lawmakers were preparing for a Friday push to override Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of legislation banning transgender youth athletes from playing on girls teams. A nationwide culture war is brewing over transgender issues. Cox was the second GOP governor this week to overrule state lawmakers on a sports-participation ban. His veto letter drew national attention with a poignant argument that such laws target vulnerable kids who already have high rates of suicide attempts. But 11 states have enacted similar bans, and they are a key topic for the party’s vocal conservative base. Still, there are also fears that a ban could prompt the NBA to move its February 2023 All-Star game from Salt Lake City.