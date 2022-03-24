Skip to Content
South Carolina hires UTC’s Lamont Paris as men’s hoops coach

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

South Carolina has hired Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris as its new men’s basketball coach. The school’s board of trustees on Thursday approved a five-year deal that will pay Paris $12 million through March 2027. Paris takes over for Frank Martin, who was fired after 10 seasons earlier this month. Paris led Chattanooga to a 27-8 record and the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles. The Mocs fell to fourth-seeded Illinois 54-53 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. 

