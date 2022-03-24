Siakam matches season high with 35, Raptors top Cavs 117-104

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam matched his season-high with 35 points, Chris Boucher scored 17, and the Toronto Raptors tightened the Eastern Conference playoff race by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104. OG Anunoby returned from injury to score 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 11, and Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa each had 10 as Toronto (41-32) matched Cleveland’s record with nine games to go in the regular season. Cleveland had won all three previous meetings with the Raptors this season, meaning the Cavs hold the tiebreaker over Toronto and retain possession of the sixth-seed in the East. Cavs rookie Evan Mobley scored 11 points. Kevin Love had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 18 points and 10 assists.