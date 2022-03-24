Portugal beats Turkey 3-1 to move closer to World Cup

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal moved a big step closer to the World Cup with a hard-fought 3-1 home win over Turkey in the playoffs of European qualifying. Portugal opened a two-goal lead in the first half but only salvaged the victory after Turkey missed an 85th-minute penalty kick at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. Portugal’s third goal came deep in stoppage time. Ronaldo is trying to make his 10th straight appearance at a major tournament. Portugal now faces a winner-takes-all game against North Macedonia on Tuesday.