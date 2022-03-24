Skip to Content
Italy misses 2nd straight World Cup in rapid fall from grace

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Italy has gone from winning the European Championship to failing to qualify for the World Cup in just eight months. In a stunning fall from grace, the Azzurri were upset by North Macedonia in a 1-0 loss in the qualifying playoffs. They will miss out on back-to-back World Cups for the first time in the team’s storied history having also failed to get to the tournament in 2018. Standing in North Macedonia’s path to a first appearance at the World Cup final is Portugal. Portugal beat Turkey 3-1. There were also wins for Wales and Sweden in the playoff semifinals.

