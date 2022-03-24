Freshmen Sates, Marchand win swimming events at NCAAs

ATLANTA (AP) — Matthew Sates of Georgia and fellow freshman Leon Marchand of Arizona State each won individual events on Thursday night in the NCAA Division I men’s swimming and diving championships. Sates gave Georgia back-to-back titles in the 500-yard freestyle. Sates set a school record with a time of 4:06.61. Fellow Bulldog Jake Magahey followed up last year’s win in the event with a second-place finish. Record holder Kieran Smith of Florida came in fourth. Marchand became Arizona State’s first men’s individual national champion since 2000. Marchand won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:37.69 for the fastest time in NCAA history, breaking Caeleb Dressel’s record from 2018. Texas leads the team standings with 180 points.