Free agent frenzy sends familiar faces to new places in MLB

By ROB MAADDI

AP Sports Writer

Many familiar faces with impressive resumes are in new places following one of major league baseball’s wildest free agent frenzies. Max Scherzer and Corey Seager got megadeals before the lockout. Freddie Freeman had to wait until spring training to get his lucrative contract. Trevor Story jumped leagues and changed positions. Nick Castellanos switched red pinstripes. Kris Bryant stayed in the NL West. Carlos Correa stayed in the American League. Other stars ended up with new teams via trades. Matt Chapman went from the A’s to the Blue Jays. The Marines got outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Reds. Oakland also traded Matt Olson, sending him to the Braves. The Yankees got Josh Donaldson from the Twins.