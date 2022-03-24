Eriksson Ek scores in overtime, Wild beat Canucks 3-2

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored 31 seconds into overtime, Cam Talbot made 26 saves and the Minnesota Wild kept rolling with a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala also scored for Minnesota, which has won four in a row. The Wild moved one point ahead of St. Louis for second place in the Central Division. Bo Horvat scored his 25th goal and J.T. Miller added his 27th for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 33 shots.