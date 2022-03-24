Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted to prohibit gender reassignment surgery for minors and ban transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams. The bill already passed in the state Senate and with Thursday’s vote, Arizona appears poised to join a growing list of Republican-controlled states trying to restrict transgender rights. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has not said whether he will sign either bill. The Republican governors of Indiana and Utah bucked conservatives in their party and vetoed bills this week requiring transgender girls to play on boys sports teams.