Russia challenges British Isles, Italy to get soccer’s Euros

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Russia has launched a shock bid to host soccer’s European Championship one month after invading its neighbor and seeing its teams suspended from international competitions over the war in Ukraine. The late declaration of interest in bidding is a challenge to the British Isles, which through its combined bid thought it was unchallenged to host the UEFA showpiece in 2028 until Turkey also entered the contest on Wednesday. Italy is the only declared bidder for Euro 2032 apart from Russia. Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup and the venue for the final — Luzhniki Stadium — was used last week for a rally supporting President Vladimir Putin.