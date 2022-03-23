Rangers renew contract of All-Star OF slugger Garcia

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have renewed the contract of All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia for the 2022 season. The team signed their 28 other pre-arbitration eligible players to one-year deals. Garcia hit .243 with 31 homers and 90 RBIs last year, his first full big-league season. The 29-year-old right fielder from Cuba played 21 games for St. Louis at the end of the 2018 season, and played in three games for Texas during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.