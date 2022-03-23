Jans: Mississippi State hoops will have swagger, confidence

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Chris Jans vowed that Mississippi will play with confidence and swagger during his introduction as the Bulldogs’ next men’s basketball coach. While that objective obviously depends on which players stay and who arrives via recruiting and the transfer portal, Jans said Wednesday he is intent on transforming MSU from its current state of mediocrity into a NCAA Tournament. He arrived in Starkville after leading New Mexico State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It was the Aggies’ third trip to the tourney during his tenure in which he had a 122-32 record in five seasons.