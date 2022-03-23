Hungary arrests suspect in slaying of rugby player Aramburu

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust says that a man suspected in the weekend killing of former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu has been arrested in Hungary. Paris prosecutors opened a murder investigation after Aramburu was fatally shot in Paris on Saturday. Aramburu made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career. He was 42. Eurojust did not release details of the suspect’s identity. It says he had fled to Hungary and was heading for Ukraine when he was detained by border police acting on a search warrant issued by French law enforcement authorities.