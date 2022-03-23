Doncic-less Mavs pull away, beat last-place Rockets 110-91

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 28 points while Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 with Luka Doncic resting a sore right ankle and the Dallas Mavericks overwhelmed the Houston Rockets in the second half for a 110-91 victory. The victory pulled Dallas even with Utah at 45-28 for the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Mavericks and Jazz play Sunday in Dallas. Rookie Alperen Sengun had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the 11th consecutive road loss for the Rockets who have the worst record in the NBA.