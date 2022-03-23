Brazil’s soccer body elects new president following scandal

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation CBF has elected a new president as it tries to move on from a sexual harassment scandal involving its previous leader. The 68-year-old Ednaldo Rodrigues was appointed for a four-year term after receiving 137 of 141 possible votes as the only candidate running. However, the election has been hotly disputed and Rodrigues’ opponents had tried to get a court order to delay the ballot. Rodrigues will replace Rogério Caboclo, who was suspended in June and removed in February after a former staffer accused him of sexual harassment. Later two other women also made accusations against him. He denies the accusations.