Bane leads Grizzlies past Nets as Irving scores 43 points

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 23 points, including nine straight as Memphis rebuilt its lead in the fourth quarter, and the Grizzlies beat Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets 132-120. Irving scored 43 points and Kevin Durant had 35 points and 11 rebounds. Irving was on the court for the first time since scoring 60 points at Orlando eight days earlier. But he soon will be allowed to play home games with New York City Mayor Eric Adams poised to end a vaccine mandate. De’Anthony Melton also scored 23 points for Memphis with star Ja Morant sidelined.