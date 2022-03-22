Young scores 45 in return to MSG, Hawks beat Knicks 117-111

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young had 45 points and eight assists in his first game at Madison Square Garden since last season’s playoffs, leading a late surge that gave the Atlanta Hawks a 117-111 victory over the New York Knicks. Picking up right where he left off last spring, Young made seven 3-pointers, including one that tied the game at 105 with 2:54 to play. He then set up Bogdan Bogdanovic for a go-ahead 3 and followed another by De’Andre Hunter by leaving Taj Gibson behind off the dribble and knocking down a jumper to cap an 11-0 spurt and make it 113-105 with 1:04 left. Bogdanovic added a season-high 32 points.