Blues beat Capitals to snap 3-game skid, lose Krug to injury

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathan Walker scored the go-ahead goal hours after being called up to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 and snap a three-game skid. Brandon Saad and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and an assist and captain Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play for St. Louis. David Perron added an empty-netter to extend his goal-scoring streak to seven games. Defenseman Torey Krug left in the second period after getting slashed on the left hand or wrist. The Capitals lost their second consecutive game to fall to 7-2-1 in March.