Vrana scores twice, leads Red Wings to 6-3 win over Flyers

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings won for the second time in nine games, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3. Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists and Oskar Sundqvist, acquired from St. Louis on Monday, contributed an empty-netter and an assist in his Detroit debut. Rookie Lucas Raymond scored his 20th goal and Joe Veleno also scored. Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter and Filip Hronek each had two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for Detroit, which had a 1-6-1 record over its previous eight games. Joel Farabee, Oskar Lindblom and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers.