Soucy scores twice for Kraken in 4-2 win over Coyotes

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Soucy scored two goals and Daniel Sprong scored in his first game with Seattle to lead the Kraken to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Soucy scored the first and last goal in a five-goal second period as the expansion Kraken won their third game in the last four while beating Arizona for the first time in three meetings. Nick Schmaltz and Nick Ritchie scored for the Coyotes, who have lost three in a row after winning six of seven in their best stretch of the season. Morgan Geekie scored in the third period for Seattle, which gave up 10 goals in its first two games against the Coyotes.