Orioles settle with Scott; no deals with Mancini and Means

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have reached a $1.05 million deal with left-hander Tanner Scott, avoiding arbitration. First baseman Trey Mancini and left-hander John Means were also eligible for arbitration. The team has not reached settlements with them. Mancini is asking for $8 million and the team is offering $7,375,000. His salary was $4,750,000 last year. Means is asking for $3.1 million and the team is offering $2.7 million. His salary was $593,500 last year.