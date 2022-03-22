Loyola (La.) wins first NAIA title since 1945

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Wrightsil scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, tournament MVP Myles Burns added 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Loyola (La.) beat Talladega (Ala.) 71-56 for its first NAIA title since 1945. Loyola (37-1), in its second NAIA championship game, won its fourth straight in the season series with Talladega — and stretched its overall winning streak to 21. The school’s only other championship — in any sport — was the 1944-45 team. Darryl Baker scored 22 points for Talladega (32-6), which was looking for its first title.