Blazers’ Nurkic fined $40K for throwing Pacers fan’s phone

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers $40,000 for confronting a fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the person’s cellphone. The incident happened shortly after Sunday’s game between the Blazers and the Pacers. Nurkic approached the fan and walked within a few inches of the person before grabbing the person’s cellphone and tossing it into nearby seats. It was not clear what preceded the incident. The entire event lasted only a few seconds. A security guard walked between Nurkic and the fan after the phone was tossed. That’s when the Blazers’ center walked away.