Big Man KC Ndefo almost missed Saint Peter’s tourney run

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — One of the biggest changes in college sports in recent years has been the transfer portal. It has allowed players to move from one program to another without sitting out a year, and given some schools a player or two to push them over the top to compete for a national title. Saint Peter’s, the surprise of this year’s NCAA Tournament, is in the Sweet 16 this week against No. 3 seed Purdue in Philadelphia because the transfer portal came up short for Peacocks’ forward and defensive star KC Ndefo. He put his name in the portal and didn’t leave.