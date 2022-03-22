Skip to Content
A shock in the tennis world: top-ranked Ash Barty retires

By DENNIS PASSA
AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25. Barty says in an emotional video on social media: “I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.” The announcement, later confirmed by the women’s tennis tour, comes less than two months after Barty won her home Australian Open to claim her third Grand Slam singles title. 

