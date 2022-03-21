Twins welcome Carlos Correa, embrace heightened expectations

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Correa has wasted no time making new friends with the Minnesota Twins. His new team is predictably excited about his arrival. Correa agreed to a three-year contract that guarantees him $105.3 million. He will be paid $35.1 million annually and can opt out and become a free agent after each of the first two seasons. The deal is pending a physical and not expected to be finalized until Wednesday. Correa was at Twins camp on Monday making the rounds in the clubhouse. He was the first overall pick in the 2012 draft by Houston.