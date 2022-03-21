Top-seeded NC State women beat Kansas State, reach Sweet 16

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 18 points to help top-seeded North Carolina State beat Kansas State 89-57 in Monday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament, earning a fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16. Raina Perez and Diamond Johnson each added 15 points for the Wolfpack. N.C. State shot 55% and made 9 of 19 3-pointers. By the end, all 13 players had scored for the Bridgeport Region’s top seed. Serena Sundell scored 17 points to lead the ninth-seeded Wildcats, who shot just 39%. This is N.C. State’s fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16. Kansas State was trying to reach its first since 2002.