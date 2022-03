By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The Minnesota Wild have acquired goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks hours before the NHL trade deadline. The move was confirmed by a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. Elsewhere, Marcus Johansson is returning to Washington after the Capitals acquired him in a trade with Seattle. Pittsburgh are adding defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from Winnipeg.