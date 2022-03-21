Maxey scores 28 as 76ers, without Harden, Embiid, beat Heat

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, including nine in a row during a crucial stretch, to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-106 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat. The Sixers were without stars Joel Embiid and James Harden, sidelined by nagging injuries. Shake Milton scored 20 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 18 for Philadelphia, which pulled within 2½ games of the Heat. Embiid sat out with back soreness and Harden with left hamstring tightness. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 and Kyle Lowry 20 for Miami, which lost for just the fifth time in its last 20 games.