Marchand scores 2, lifts Bruins past Canadiens in OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game 34 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Connor Clifton had a goal and an assist and Erik Haula had two assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots. Joel Armia and Denis Savard scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen finished with 43 saves. In the extra period, the Bruins brought the puck up the ice and Haula sent a pass in the middle to Marchand. Marchand skated in, faked to his left and went to his right and backhanded it past Allen for his 27th of the season.