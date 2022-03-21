Carolina Hurricanes sign Kotkaniemi to 8-year extension

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an eight-year extension, which would keep the 21-year-old forward with the franchise through the 2029-30 season. The team said the deal will have an average-annual value of $4.82 million. Carolina announced the deal Monday, the same day the Hurricanes acquired forward Max Domi and defenseman Tyler Inamoto in a three-team deal ahead of the trade deadline. Carolina acquired Kotkaniemi in September when Montreal declined to match the team’s offer sheet. He has 11 goals and 12 assists this year.