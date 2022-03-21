Brenden Aaronson to miss last 3 US World Cup qualifiers

HOUSTON (AP) — Midfielder Brenden Aaronson will miss the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers after injuring a knee during pregame warmups with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. After Aaronson got hurt Sunday, the U.S. Soccer Federation had said he would report to the national team on Monday in Houston. The team said “after reviewing the updated medical information and in consultation with Red Bull Salzburg … Aaronson would not be available to play in the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.” The American team said it was not sure whether he will be replaced on the roster, which has 26 players remaining.