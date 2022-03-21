Bids raised to take ownership of Chelsea from Abramovich

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The public lobbying to be chosen as a preferred bidder for Chelsea has stepped up as increased offers were being mulled by bankers tasked with selling the English Premier League club for sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich. British property tycoon Nick Candy revealed he had “significantly” increased the amount offered, having already submitted a bid of more than 2 billion pounds for the club on Friday to the New York-based bank the Raine Group, overseeing the process. Another consortium features Todd Boehly, part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers that has raised a bid beyond 2.5 billion pounds.