William Byron wins wild NASCAR race at remodeled Atlanta

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron has managed to hold off the freight train behind him, taking the checkered flag for his third NASCAR Cup victory at Atlnta Motor Speedway. The race ended with one final crash unfolding behind the winner — an appropriate finish to a thrilling, chaotic race on the reconfigured track. With new pavement and steeper banking, Atlanta fulfilled those who predicted frenzied pack racing at blistering speeds approaching those seen at Talladega and Daytona. The result was 46 lead changes among an Atlanta-record 20 drivers. Nine wrecks took out several top contenders and left a carnage of smashed-up race cars.

