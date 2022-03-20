Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:33 PM

Valanciunas, McCollum power Pelicans past Hawks 117-112

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By GEORGE HENRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-112. The Pelicans, who moved into ninth place in the Western Conference, have won two straight and three of four and were without leading scorer Brandon Ingram and fourth-leading scorer Devonte’ Graham. Both missed the game with injuries. Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points for Atlanta, which had a seven-game home winning streak snapped. The Hawks had won 15 of 17 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta stayed alone in 10th place in the East despite the loss.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content