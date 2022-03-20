Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Top seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas are in the NCAA Sweet 16. So is giant killer Saint Peter’s, which became only the third No. 15 seed to make it this far. And Coach K’s farewell tour continues as he and his Duke Blue Devils made it to the Sweet 16, too. All eight of the regional semifinal matchups are set after a wild opening weekend that saw seven double-digit seeds win in the first round and four of them move on. This is the second year in a row a No. 15 has advanced. Last year it was Oral Roberts. This time it’s Saint Peter’s, which knocked off Kentucky and Murray State.