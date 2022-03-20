Sharks swim past Coyotes 4-2 with late rally

By RICK EYMER

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Noah Gregor had the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to help the San Jose Sharks rally past the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 and snap a three-game losing streak. Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for San Jose, who trailed 2-1 in the third period with just under five minutes to play after Arizona’s Lawson Crouse scored. But Meier tied it 22 seconds later when he beat Karel Vejmelka to the upper corner. Gregor gave the Sharks their second goal in a 44-second span to put San Jose ahead 3-2. Balcers added an empty-net goal in the final minute. Phil Kessel also had a goal for the Coyotes.