Reports: Red Sox sign Rockies SS Trevor Story to play 2B

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract that would bring him to Boston to play second base. The deal gives the Red Sox a long-term answer at second. The position has been in flux since former AL MVP Dustin Pedroia was first injured in 2017. It also leaves Xander Bogaerts in place at shortstop and gives the team a backup plan on the left side of the infield if Bogaerts opts out of his contract at the end of this season. The deal was first reported by USA Today and confirmed by multiple outlets.