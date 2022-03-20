Man City, Palace into FA Cup semis; Leicester wins in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals for the fourth straight season thanks to a flurry of second-half goals in a 4-1 win over Southampton. Crystal Palace was also a big winner in the quarterfinals after easing past Everton 4-0 to join a lineup for the last four that already contained Chelsea. Either second-tier Nottingham Forest or Liverpool will complete the teams in the semifinals. They meet at Forest’s City Ground later Sunday. Leicester beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League.