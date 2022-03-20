Kristoffersen wins WCup slalom title; McGrath wins last race

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen has clinched the men’s slalom title in the last event of the World Cup ski season. He placed second in a race dominated by Norway. Kristoffersen was in a duel for the seasonlong title with teammate Lucas Braathen. They were the last two starters after placing 1-2 in the first run. Kristoffersen sealed the title by placing second in the race behind another teammate, the United States-born Atle Lie McGrath. Braathen then dropped to place 11th. Austrian Manuel Feller was third in the race and also second in the final standings behind Kristoffersen.