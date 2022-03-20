Miami dominates No. 2 seed Auburn 79-61 to reach Sweet 16

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty had 20 and 10th-seeded Miami shut down Auburn’s power couple Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler for a 79-61 victory to reach its first Sweet 16 in six years. The second-seeded Tigers never led, but were down 33-32 at the half before Miami took control with a 15-7 burst to start the second period. Miami advanced to play 11th-seeded Iowa State in Chicago at the Midwest Regional next week. Auburn’s Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Kessler had only two points on 0-of-6 shooting.