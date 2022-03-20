Skip to Content
Hollingshead, Vela spark LAFC past Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored a goal in each half to lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action. Tristan Blackmon staked Vancouver (0-3-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 12th minute. Hollingshead scored the equalizer for LAFC (3-0-1) in the 27th minute with an assist from Carlos Vela. Vela scored in the 38th minute and LAFC took a 2-1 lead into halftime. Hollingshead added an insurance goal in the 70th minute. LAFC has yet to lose under new coach Steve Cherundolo.

