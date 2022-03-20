Hauswirth helps Ohio State women win 1st Frozen Four title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Kenzie Hauswirth broke a tie with 6:20 left and top-seeded Ohio State beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Sunday for the Buckeyes’ first women’s Frozen Four championship. Hauswirth blasted a shot from the left side that deflected off a defender’s skate and slipped inside the far post. Paetyn Levis and Clair Degeorge also scored for Ohio State (32-6-0) and Amanda Thiele made 17 saves. The Buckeyes won their last 10 games and 11 of 12, setting a program record for victories in a season. Naomi Rogge and Elizabeth Giguere scored for Minnesota Duluth (27-12-1).