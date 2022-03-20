Harvey ruled out at Texas after crash in IndyCar practice

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jack Harvey failed the cognitive test he was required to take following a hard crash at Texas Motor Speedway. He was not cleared to compete Sunday. Santino Ferrucci was named the replacement driver in the No. 45 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Ferrucci drove the car in five races last year, and as a current Dallas resident, was available when RLL needed an emergency fill-in. Harvey crashed in Saturday’s final practice. Ferrucci was given a 15-minute session on track Sunday to get up to speed before the race. He ran 10 laps.