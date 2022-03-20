Haaland and Reyna start but Dortmund frustrated at Cologne

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Neither Erling Haaland nor Gio Reyna could help Borussia Dortmund keep pace with Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich as the team was held 1-1 at Cologne. Sebastian Andersson’s first-half equalizer earned Cologne a point from an intensive game and left Bayern six points clear of Dortmund with seven games left to play. Bayern defeated Union Berlin 4-0 on Saturday. Brazilian forward Paulinho scored two late goals for injury-hit Bayer Leverkusen to consolidate third place with a 2-0 win at Wolfsburg. Leverkusen moved three points clear of Leipzig, which was held 0-0 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt.