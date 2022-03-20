Double-digit seeds continue winning in women’s NCAAs

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Double-digit seeds are leaving their mark on the first weekend of the women’s NCAA Tournament and bouncing some of the top players and teams in the country, including Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith. Creighton and South Dakota continued the run of upsets as the two No. 10 seeds advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever for each school. That’s eight wins by double-digit seeds in this tournament — tying the most ever in NCAA women’s basketball history through two rounds set in 2018. There’s a chance for a few more to win Monday, which would break the mark when the regional semifinals field is completed.