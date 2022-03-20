Castagne scores on return, helps Leicester to win in EPL

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Timothy Castagne has marked his first appearance of 2022 with a stunning long-range strike to set Leicester on its way to a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League. The Belgium full back has been sidelined since late-December with thigh and shoulder problems. He curled into the top corner in the 20th minute at King Power Stadium. The strike by James Maddison for Leicester’s second goal in the 33rd was just as sweet. The playmaker curled a free kick over the wall and into the net. Yoane Wissa reduced the deficit in the 85th minute. Leicester moved to 10th place.